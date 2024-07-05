ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says the $500 million Chongwe nuclear power plant has stalled due to lack of funds. In 2017, Zambia and Russia signed an Intergovernmental Agreement for Cooperation for the construction of the Centre of Nuclear Science and Technology. The centre was to be constructed within the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research premise in Chongwe. The country has been hit with 12 hours load-shedding due to low water levels in most generation points like Kariba Dam, with most stakeholders calling for diversification in the energy sector. When asked on the latest development in regards to the nuclear plant, in an interview, Thursday, Kapala said the project had stalled but indicated that government would revisit the initiative...



