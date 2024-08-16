Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Sokwani Chilembo making his remarks during the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development strategic plan and balance score card meeting at Government complex in Lusaka on Wednesday 6th March -Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA Chamber Of Mines president, Sokwani Chilembo, says the recently launched national mineral mapping puts Zambia in very strong contention amongst premier global mining destinations. On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema launched the first ever countrywide high resolution aerial geophysical smart mapping survey as a catalyst to achieve the target of producing three million tons of copper per annum. In an interview, Thursday, Chilembo said the launch was key in supporting the country’s economic growth. “Thanks to the President and minister’s swift action, it has moved from the wishlist to work in progress. This is something that we are supposed to continuously do to grow our reserves and support our growth ambitions. So, it is a massive first step and the...