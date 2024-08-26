PF member of the central committee Canisius Banda says citizens must bring up a civil action suit against millers of the toxic mealie meal that had to be recalled from the market. Dr Banda says just like dogs, human beings can equally die instantaneously depending on the level of exposure to aflatoxin, saying the damage to the body organs is directly proportional to the concentration of the toxin. In an interview, Dr Banda said citizens must be made aware of the source of the contaminated maize stock. “It is important to know whether it’s domestic, whether it’s imported maize, who supplied it, who milled it, after milling which shops was it delivered to and in what quantities and for how...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.