A Lusaka resident Thomas Sakala trying to put food on the table as he transports goods for his client from Kamwala to Libala – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A Lusaka resident Thomas Sakala trying to put food on the table as he transports goods for his client from Kamwala to Libala – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the rising food inflation and escalating cost of living have further deepened social economic disparities. And Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Osward Mungule has urged government to reform the taxation system to ensure equity by increasing the tax base, while reducing burdens on low-income groups. Speaking on Friday during a CSPR-EAZ Public Forum on Inclusive Growth, Dr Musokotwane said persistent poverty and inequality had continued to be a challenge despite the nation making significant strides in economic growth and policy development. The Minister was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Finance acting Permanent Secretary for Planning and Administration Prudence Kaoma. “The theme of today’s forum, ‘Is Zambia’s Economic...