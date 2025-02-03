FINANCE and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has acknowledged that challenges facing State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) have persisted despite previous efforts to resolve them and enhance their performance. Launching the revised State-Owned Enterprises Policy and the Supervisory and Performance Monitoring Framework for State-Owned Enterprises, Friday, Dr Musokotwane said he hoped the strategies in the revised policy would improve performance. “I would like to point out that the challenges facing the SOEs have persisted despite past efforts to address them and improve overall performance. Notable past interventions include the introduction of the State-Owned Enterprises Policy in 2012 and the establishment of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in 2014 as the holding company for some SOEs. This notwithstanding, the initiatives did not fully...



