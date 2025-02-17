THE Bank of Zambia has announced that it has taken possession of Ecsponent Financial Services Limited, trading as MyBucks Zambia, due to insolvency. In a statement, Monday, Bank of Zambia Communications Assistant Director Besnat Mwanza said the Bank’s Board of Directors passed a resolution to take possession of MyBucks to safeguard the interests of depositors, and other creditors, as well as prevent disorderly exit of the institution. “Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 64 of the Banking and Financial Services Act (BFSA), No. 7 of 2017, the Bank of Zambia has taken possession of ECSPONENT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (T/A MyBucks Zambia) due to insolvency. To safeguard the interests of depositors, and other creditors, as well as prevent disorderly...



