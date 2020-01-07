Lusaka maid admits stealing baby 

- Local
Lusaka maid admits stealing babyBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020
A 21-year-old maid of Lusaka, who disappeared with a six-month-old baby which was later retrieved from her in Kitwe, has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that she stole the child because she does not have her own.
Reachel Banda, who pleaded guilty to the charge of child stealing, further told the court that she had no intention of harming the baby but wanted to care for it as her own.
In this matter, it is alleged that on December 14 last year, Banda, with intent to deprive Brenda Hakanema, who had lawful care or charge of her baby Luyando Mwanza, a child under the age of 16, fraudulently took possession of such a child.
When the matter came up before magistrate Faides Hamaundu, Monday, Banda pleaded guilty and told the court that she stole the baby so that she could be staying with it.
Asked by magistrate Hamaundu if she had any claim or right to take the child, Banda said no.
Further asked what she wanted to do with the child, the accused said she wanted to be staying with the child as she did not have her own.
The matter comes up today (Tuesday) for reading of facts.
Recently, Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said police in Kitwe had apprehended a maid who had fled with a six months old baby boy from Lusaka.
She said Rachel was apprehended by alert traders at Chisokone Market as she went from one restaurant to another asking for food for her and the baby.
“She was picked up in Chisokone Market where she was moving from one restaurant to another asking for food. It was during that time that she caught the attention of some members of the public who quickly started comparing her with pictures of her and the baby shared on social media,” said Katanga.
Meanwhile, the matter in which two Chinese nationals are accused of kidnapping and robbing a fellow Chinese of over K100,000, came up on Monday in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for explanation of the charge.
In this matter, Xiang Chun of Makeni and He Feng, a business executive of Northmead, are charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping or abducting with intent to confine person.
It is alleged in the first count that Xiang and He on November 17, 2019 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and whilst armed with firearms namely pistols, did steal from Yao Guo Quon K87,000 cash and two Huawei cell phones all together valued at K107,000.
The duo at or immediately before or immediately after the time of such stealing used or threatened to use actual violence to the said Yao in order to retain or prevent resistance to its stolen.
In the second count, it is alleged that Xian and He on November 17, 2019, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown abducted Yao with intent to cause him to be security and wrongfully confine.
When the matter came up, Monday, magistrate Albert Mwaba explained the charges to the accused persons and informed them that they could not take plea because the offence of aggravated robbery was tried by the High Court.
He added that since the offences happened on the same day, they would take plea in both counts at the High Court.
Magistrate Mwaba adjourned the matter to January 20 for another mention pending their committal to the High Court.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
