Court refuses to grant bail to 18 men charged with rioters injuring building

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Court refuses to grant bail to 18 men charged with rioters injuring buildingBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 25 Feb 2020
THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has refused to grant bail 18 men, among them a pastor, accused of damaging a motor vehicle and a house at Kanyama Police Camp because the situation is still volatile.
This is in connection with reports of gassing in their townships.
The 18, who were charged with rioters injuring a building, have, however, pleaded not guilty.
The accused persons in this matter are Clement Lwabila, Saidi Miti, Micheal Bailack, Mark Kapalu, Lovemore Siajitinta, Cephas Mulayi, Rodgers Mwape, Harrison Mwalusaka, Joseph Phiri, Peter Kindalo, Martin Ngulube, Alex Phiri, Simon Mumba, Clinton Nc’ube, Shadrick Mulongo, Bruce Mwelwa, Benson Mwansa and Point Mwanza.
It is alleged that on February 13, 2020 in Lusaka, the 18 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, and being in riotous assembly, unlawfully damaged a house in Kanyama and a Toyota Land Cruiser registration ZP 2116B, the property of the Zambia Police.
When the matter came up for plea before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Monday, the accused persons all pleaded not guilty.
After the court entered pleas of not guilty, the accused persons applied for bail pending trial, to which the State did not object.
But ruling on the bail application, magistrate Mwale said although the accused were innocent until proven guilty, they needed to be kept in custody considering the current happenings in Lusaka.
“I have considered the application for bail pending trial by the accused persons and that there is no objection from the State. However, the court takes judicial notice of the current happenings in Lusaka and other parts of the country. The situation prevailing in Lusaka makes it desirable that the accused persons remain in custody until further notice. I direct the prosecution to expedite the matter,” magistrate Mwale said.
The matter comes up on March 10, 2020 for commencement of trial.
Meanwhile, two people have also appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on a similar charge.
In this matter, Lameck Tembo and Chrispine Chikunka are alleged to have, on the same date in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons and being in a riotous assembly, unlawfully damaged Kanyama West Police Post and four motor vehicles, the property of Zambia Police.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- High Court stays revocation of recognition agreement between UNZALARU, management - 25 Feb 2020
- Court refuses to grant bail to 18 men charged with rioters injuring building - 25 Feb 2020
- Soko not entitled to any of his claims, RTSA tells court - 21 Feb 2020
- Kambwili has the right to criticize govt, ZNBC staffer tells court - 21 Feb 2020
- ConCourt throws out LAZ’s application to jail Tutwa for contempt - 21 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- An opposition party is causing confusion in the country - Kampyongo (7,815 views)
- Lungu ill advised, no wonder Kingsland injunction has embarrassed him – Harrington (7,795 views)
- Please China, spare us from Coronavirus (7,778 views)
- Disband Religion Ministry, Sumaili's actions border on lawlessness (3,764 views)
- Those lying about knowing gassing masterminds will be charged for causing alarm, warns IG (3,351 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Foreign missions unpaid for upto 4 months, govt says there’s no money
- High Court stays revocation of recognition agreement between UNZALARU, management
- 2021 poll will be a tight race – ECZ
- MMD MPs still studying Bill 10
- Police arrest UNZA veterinarian on false ‘possessing offensive weapon’ charge
- Cyber bullying keeps women out of politics, laments WfC
- Deploy cops to man schools vulnerable to gassing – ZNUT
- Court refuses to grant bail to 18 men charged with rioters injuring building
- Lungu, his family enjoying because Zambia remains safe – Bowman
- Mushimba’s explanation on delay to pay universities absurd – Miti
- Internet blackout in S/Province suspicious – Katuka
- Africans must stop tolerating corrupt leaders, urges former SA minister
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article