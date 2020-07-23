JUDICIARY Chief Registrar and director of court operations Charles Kafunda has submitted that Chishimba Kambwili’s application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against magistrate David Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself from presiding over his forgery case is not an appropriate matter for the High Court to exercise any of its discretion and jurisdiction to grant him leave. Kafunda has submitted that this is because Kambwili, who is the NDC leader, has not exhausted all the alternative and administrative remedies. In this matter, Kambwili has applied for leave to commence...



