NOMINATED member of parliament Raphael Nakacinda has sued the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) in the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that his purported expulsion from the party is invalid and void. Nakacinda, who has sued Elizabeth Chitika in her capacity as MMD national secretary, further wants an order of interim injunction restraining Chitika either by herself or agents from continued interference with his membership in the MMD. He also wants a declaration that his purported expulsion from MMD was illegal by reason of procedural impropriety and absolute defiance...



