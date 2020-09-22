LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba yesterday closed a case in which NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer and set October 12, this year, as date of judgement. This was after Kambwili’s lawyers failed to show up as they were before higher courts. However, Kambwili has complained that it’s unfair for the magistrate to refuse to adjourn the matter, adding that he does not understand why a magistrate can close a case when he still had...



