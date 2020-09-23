Fumba Chama (l), Maiko Zulu and others at the Lusaka High Court for the case involving the Electoral Commission of Zambia on September 22, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE matter in which Musicians Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato, Maiko Zulu and Brian Bwembya and others have dragged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to the Lusaka High Court could not take off yesterday as Judge-in-charge Gertrude Chawatama is reportedly in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19. The matter has been adjourned to a date to be advised. In this matter, Pilato, Zulu, Bwembya and two others have applied for leave in the Lusaka High Court to commence Judicial Review proceedings against the decision of the Electoral Commission...