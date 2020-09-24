FDD president Edith Nawakwi has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s statement of claim, in which he is seeking damages for libel against her, lacks sufficient particulars to enable her to settle a meaningful defence. In this matter, Hichilema has sued Nawakwi over claims that he sold to himself a house which belonged to Lima Bank in Kabulonga during the privatization process. Hichilema is also seeking aggravated and exemplary damages and an order directing Nawakwi to retract the defamatory words. He also wants an order...



