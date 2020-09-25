RETIRED Justice Esau Chulu and five others have dragged a Chisamba resident to the Lusaka High Court for unilaterally adjusting the prices of land which they purchased from him. Justice Chulu and five others, who have sued David Mwitumwa, have submitted that the defendant’s unilateral adjustment of the purchase prices for the proposed subdivisions purchased from him are a blatant breach of contract. They add that they have been negatively affected as they are unable to obtain certificates of title or develop the said pieces of land. Judge Chulu, Museke...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.