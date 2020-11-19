FDD president Edith Nawakwi has submitted before the Lusaka High Court that she is not the first person to raise the issue of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s acquisition of a house on Serval Road in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area. And Nawakwi says Hichilema may not have acted as receiver, manager or liquidator of Lima Bank Limited but Grant Thornton was actively involved in the liquidation process and disposal of assets of the said bank. Meanwhile, Nawakwi says she conducted a search at PACRA which revealed that Hichilema is a shareholder and...



