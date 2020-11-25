A 37-YEAR-OLD teacher of Kalonga Secondary School has been dragged to court for allegedly obtaining over K20,000 from another on pretext that he would secure sevens places for people to be employed as teachers in the Ministry of Education. Phillip Banda, who is charged with obtaining money by false pretences appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court where he denied the charge. Particulars of the offence in this matter allege that between April 1 and 30 this year, Banda with intent to defraud, obtained K26,000 from Kunda Kalaba on pretext that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.