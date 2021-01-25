KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu has asked the Lusaka High Court to discharge the ex-parte order of injunction granted to three Vedanta Resources companies, restraining him from undertaking any reorganisation of KCM or from transferring, disposing or selling of its assets. And Milingo has argued that KCM (in provisional liquidation) is being reorganised in order to streamline its operations and increase efficiency. He adds that the reorganisation and restructuring of the mining company is within his mandatory power as provisional liquidator, and that no order of court...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.