LUSAKA High Court Judge Elita Mwikisa has quashed Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa’s decision to declare Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC’s) transmission and distribution lines as a common carrier. According to her findings, judge Mwikisa says CEC was not fairly treated by the Minister who arbitrarily used his powers to declare its transmission and distribution lines as common carrier without giving CEC a chance to negotiate terms and conditions for the use of its infrastructure. She notes that what the Minister could have done under the circumstances, was to declare only those...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.