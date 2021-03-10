THE State has closed its case in a matter where Chishimba Kambwili is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu, after calling various witnesses to testify in the matter. And Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has set April 6, this year, as a date for ruling on whether Kambwili has a case or no case to answer. Kambwili is in this matter charged with defamation of the President. It is alleged that between August 26 and 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Kambwili with intent to bring the name of the President into...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.