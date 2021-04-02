THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has submitted before the Constitutional Court that it is empowered under the laws to prescribe election fees. It has further submitted that Radical Revolutionary Party president Vincent Chaile, who has petitioned the ConCourt over what he terms high nomination fees for this year’s general elections, cannot stop the commission from performing its statutory function of prescribing the election fee on the ground that his political right will be infringed. ECZ has therefore asked the ConCourt to dismiss Chaile’s petition, arguing that its wrongly before...



