THE State has closed its case in a matter in which New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale is charged with defamation of the President. Principle resident magistrate Alice Walusiku has since set June 10, this year, for a ruling on whether Siwale has a case to answer. In this matter, Siwale is alleged to have on April 22, 2018, with intent to bring the name of President Edgar Lungu into ridicule, published defamatory matter by word of mouth to which he said “the President of the Republic of Zambia is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.