Former president Edgar Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ROBUST Trailers and Bodies Limited has sued Professor Nkandu Luo in her capacity as chairperson for Tasinta Programme Board, claiming that its outstanding rental arrears is K46,000 and not the K113,700 being claimed by the latter. The company is therefore seeking an order for the stay of sale of goods seized in distress pending arbitration. According to an affidavit in support of originating notice of motion filed in the Lusaka High Court, Robust Trailers and Bodies Limited managing director Christmas Ngoma stated that on December 1, 2011, Robust Trailers and...