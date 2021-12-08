THE Lusaka High Court has granted permission to SKF Zambia to commence legal proceedings against Konkola Copper Mines, a company in liquidation. This is a matter in which SKF Zambia Limited is demanding payment of US$305,063 for the custom-made inventory it procured and manufactured at the mining company’s instance. According to the ex-parte order signed by a Lusaka High Court judge, commercial registry, it was stated that SKF limited does indeed have an actionable claim against KCM. “Upon hearing counsel for the plaintiff and upon reading the affidavit in support…...



