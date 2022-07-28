Pambashe member of parliament Ronald Chitotela (l) when he showed solidarity to former First Lady Esther Lungu at the DEC on July 26, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

FORMER housing and infrastructure development minister Ronald Chitotela has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court division, to dismiss the State’s appeal against the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court’s decision to discharge him of two counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Chitotela has argued that the 14 days within which the Anti-Corruption Commission was supposed to appeal against the said ruling elapsed on June 1, 2022, and that an application to appeal out of time was needed. But ACC has asked the court to dismiss…...