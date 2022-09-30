PATRIOTS for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court but his matter couldn’t take off because his docket wasn’t ready. Meanwhile, PF information and publicity secretary Raphael Nakacinda has failed to take plea in a matter he is facing two counts of defamation of the President because consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions to proceed has not yet been received. In the first matter, Tembo, who arrived at court in the company of his supporters, was informed by a court marshal that his indictment was not yet before court. Tembo was asked to return to court on October 14, 2022 for allocation of his case. Early September, police charged and arrested Tembo for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.