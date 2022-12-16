FORMER deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga’s lawyer has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to close the case against the accused after the state sought an adjournment yesterday. The state asked for an adjournment on grounds that the witness who was supposed to testify yesterday was unwell, while the arresting officer had his tooth removed. This is the matter in which Katanga is facing one count of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Particulars of the offence allege that Charity Masambo Katanga, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2017 and June 6, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did possess 10 Higer buses with motor vehicle…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.