FORMER Lusaka High Court Judge Sunday Nkonde has dragged the state to court, seeking 37 declarations and orders, over the Judicial Complaints Commission’s decisions in a complaint against him. In June this year, President Hakainde Hichilema removed Judge Nkonde from the office of judge of the High Court. Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said the President was acting on the recommendation contained in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission. And according to an affidavit in support of his petition, filed in the Constitutional Court, judge Nkonde is seeking a determination on the various breaches of the Constitution by JCC in relation to a complaint dated February 10, 2017, lodged by Post Newspaper Limited (in liquidation) managing director,…...



