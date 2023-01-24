ACC investigations officer Ackless Phiri has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that staff at Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre used to be paid money meant to cover unforeseen events whenever they undertook international travels. The witness was testifying in a matter in which former Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre director Kaela Siame is facing nine charges of abuse of authority of office. In count one, it is alleged that on September 17, 2016, in Chikankata district of Southern Province, Siame being a Director of Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre abused his authority of office in approving an application for a subsistence allowance in respect of Mwaba Marimba to attend a training of trainers seminar as part of the…...



