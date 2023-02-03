FORMER Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has dragged the state to the Constitutional Court challenging the Chief Justice’s decision to administratively set up the Economic and Financial Crimes Court. Lusambo is seeking an order and declaration that the setting up of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court administratively at the subordinate court level is in breach of Article 120 (3)(c) of the Constitution and is therefore unconstitutional and illegal. Lusambo, who has cited the Attorney General as the defendant, wants an order and declaration that the setting of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court in the High Court following pronouncements by the executive and supported by the Judiciary amounts to setting up courts for a targeted group of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.