ROAD Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) assistant station manager at Lumumba, Shadreck Chozo, has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Chrint Sichamba’s wife Eudora Nambela, Ndozo lodge and Mulozi Trading Limited own a total of 40 motor vehicles according to RTSA records. Chozo was testifying in a matter in which Ndozo lodge proprietor Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela and son, David, are facing corruption charges involving over K781 million and more than $10 million. The trio was also arrested for possession of 140 properties suspected to be proceeds of crime. The three are jointly charged with Ndozo Lodge and Mulozi Trading Limited co-directors and shareholders. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before magistrate Irene Wishimanga,…...



