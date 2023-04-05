FORMER National Association of Small and Medium Contractors president Edward Mpepo and his former Secretary General, Danny Simumba, have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied corruption charges. Mpepo and Simumba are facing seven counts of theft by servant, which they denied when the matter came up for plea before magistrate Silvia Munyinya yesterday. It is alleged in count one that Mpepo and Simumba, jointly and whilst acting together between June 1 and 30, 2018, in Lusaka, being the president and General Secretary, respectively, for the National Association of Medium and Small-Scale Contractors stole K25,000.00 intended for workshops, benchmarking studies and feasibility studies by the said association, which funds were derived from the National Road Fund Agency, a public…...



