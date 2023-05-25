THE Lusaka Magistrates’ has granted bail to three men who are accused of engaging in the trafficking of 29 male Ethiopian nationals whose bodies were discovered dumped in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area. Magistrate Mbuywana Simvula has granted the three Lusaka men who are facing 29 counts of prohibition of trafficking in persons K100,000 bail but in their own recognizance. The three have since been committed to the High Court. Jairos Njobvu, 30, a driver; Stephen Sitali, 35 also a driver; and Pethias Mayembe 43, a businessman, are facing 29 counts of prohibition of trafficking in persons contrary to section 3(1)(4) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Amendment Act No. 16 of 2022 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations in the matter are that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.