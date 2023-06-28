THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has issued a bench warrant against Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu for absconding court sessions. Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has ordered that the bench warrant be returnable on Friday, July 7, 2023. This is a matter in which Zulu is facing three counts of libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Zulu is alleged to have issued defamatory remarks against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, his Infrastructure counterpart Charles Milupi and RDA Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala. However, when the matter came up for commencement of trial, Tuesday, the state informed magistrate Chibwili that neither the accused person nor his sureties or lawyers were before court…....



