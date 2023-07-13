Economic Freedom Fighters Kasonde Mwenda addresses journalists shortly after filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Kasonde Mwenda has pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful assembly and escaping from lawful custody. Mwenda’s co-accused have equally pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful assembly. Mwenda is jointly charged with 19 others who include; George Mumbi, Zenis Daka, Bale Suzo, Ibrahim Mwamba, Joseph Lungu, Danny Kalenga, Nathan Kamau, Gift Nguni, and Jeff Filamba. Others are; Nkole Mubanga, Changala Siame, Astone Mwanza, Bwalya Katongo, Victor Malauni, Coaster Museke, Collins Munyinda, Moses Nyirenda, Beatrice Pilo and Gilbert Njobvu. Mwenda is facing one count of unlawful assembly and one count of escape from lawful custody while the other accused persons are facing one count of unlawful assembly. In count one, it is alleged…...