LUSAKA Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya has issued a bench warrant against former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu in the matter in which he is charged with one count of conversion not amounting to theft. Last month, magistrate Silvia Munyinya also issued a bench warrant against Zulu for missing court sessions in a matter in which he is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. Magistrate Mwenya has equally issued a bench warrant against Zulu for absconding court sessions, and has further issued summons against the accused’s sureties. It is alleged in this matter that Zulu between November 19, 2019 and March 25, 2022, in Lusaka, unlawfully…...



