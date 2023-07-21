LUSAKA Magistrate Silvia Munyinya has recused herself from handling a money laundering case involving lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, businessman Bwalya Kalandanya and three others. Magistrate Munyinya recused herself on grounds that one of the five accused persons was the landlord of a place where a member of her family was renting for business. In this matter, Fube is jointly charged with a data clerk, Beauty Chama aged 39, and three businessmen Ibrahim Mitha, Hassan Hanif Mitha and Kalandanya. They are facing three counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, money laundering and failure to report a suspicious transaction. Allegations in count one are that Chama between March 1, 2017 and February 28, 2022 in Lusaka,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.