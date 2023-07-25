LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has sentenced a Lusaka man to four years imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in 962.2 kilograms of marijuana. This was after Kingsley Mwaba pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in psychotropic substances. Mwaba was initially charged with Maybin Sakala who pleaded not guilty to the charge. Allegations in the matter were that Mwaba on June 16, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown trafficked in psychotropic substance namely 962.2 kilograms of marijuana. When the matter came up for plea, Monday, Mwaba pleaded guilty to the charge. Upon his own admission, magistrate Chibwili found him guilty and convicted him accordingly. In his mitigation, Mwaba asked the court for leniency…...



