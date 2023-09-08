CHIENGI Independent member of parliament Given Katuta yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening violence. The case is in relation to the incident in which Katuta spat on a photojournalist shortly after she was suspended and ordered to leave the National Assembly by Speaker Nelly Mutti. It is alleged that Katuta on July 21, 2023, did threaten to cause injury or alarm to Henry Chunza, to which she did say whilst chasing him “who are you to take photos of me”. When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Idah Phiri, Thursday, Katuta pleaded not guilty. The matter comes up on October 16, 2023, for trial. Last month, Police…...



