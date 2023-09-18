FORMER president Edgar Lungu has withdrawn the case in which he sought leave of the Lusaka High Court to commence judicial review proceedings against the state’s decision to stop him from traveling to South Korea. Lungu withdrew the case on grounds that the court had set September 25 for the hearing of the case when the conference he was supposed to attend would end on September 20. “Take notice that the applicant herein (Lungu) having been given an inter-parte hearing date of the 25th September, 2023 relating to an application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings filed on the 17th of September, 2023 with a certificate of urgency and noting that the conference for which the application relates to…...



