FORMER DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe has disputed claims by a Lusaka woman that he has failed to settle a balance of K110,000 on the vehicle he purchased in 2021. Kabwe has told the Lusaka High Court that he has only remained with a balance of K15,000, asserting that the vehicle in question has been problematic since he purchased it. In this matter, Catherine Kunda, a businesswoman involved in trading and transportation, is seeking an order that the simple contract for the sale of motor vehicle Volvo truck registration No. AHB 73892M between her and Kabwe should be cancelled forthwith. Kunda also wants an order against Kabwe that he returns the motor vehicle in the same state it was in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.