FORMER Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa has sought leave of the High Court to commence judicial review proceedings against the President’s decision to remove him from office following the recommendation by JCC. He has cited Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) Chairperson Vincent Malambo and two commissioners, Chad Muleza and Dean Mwansa Mumba as respondents in the matter. Last month, President Hakainde Hichilema while acting on the recommendation in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission removed Judge Katanekwa from office. The former High Court Judge has submitted in his affidavit in support of his application for leave that the commission entertained a complaint from a complainant who had not established his locus standi....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.