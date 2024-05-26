MATERO Local Court Magistrate Lewis Mumba says marriage is not a jail sentence where one has to endure the pain being inflicted on them by their partner. Presiding over a matter in which Pamela Chipepo, 50, had dragged her husband Klaus Chongo to court citing GBV, Magistrate Mumba said it is better for a partner to leave their marriage when they observe that they can’t agree on various issues. In this matter, Chipepo of Lusaka’s 15 Miles, told the court that she had suffered at the hands of her husband, whom she got married to in 2004. She further narrated how her husband would constantly mock her by saying she was a ‘nkote’ (old person) and that’s why he would...



