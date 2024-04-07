Known as the ‘disease of kings’ or ‘rich man’s disease’ due to its association with diets rich in meat, fish, and alcohol that wealth can afford, gout has silently plagued people for centuries. Join me in the serene halls of health as we unravel the intricate interplay of lifestyle and body chemistry. This isn’t merely about affluent living; it’s a nuanced tale. Embark with us on a journey through the intriguing world of gout, where pain holds immense power, turning joints into battle zones. Have you ever experienced severe pain, the kind that persistently nags at you like an annoying partner? Well, get ready to delve into the secrets behind the agony of gout. Meet Thomas Mwila Mulenga, a resilient...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.