HISTORY has been rewritten, as Copper Princess coach Carol Kanyemba has become the first Zambian female coach to qualify a team to the FIFA World Cup tournament. Kanyemba made history with the Copper Princesses by edging out Morocco 3-1 on aggregate to book a slot at the Dominican Republic Under 17 FIFA World Cup. A week prior, Green Buffaloes young rising star Namute Chileshe scored a hat-trick for the Copper Princesses that saw Zambia take a huge advantage against the Young Atlas Lionesses. With the milestone, Kanyemba wrote her name in the country’s history books just shortly after guiding Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club to an unprecedented ‘invincible season’ in which they went an entire season undefeated. Kanyemba will seek...



