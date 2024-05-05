“WITH the rise in divorce cases and passion killings, is marriage really worth it? Will I be able to stay with only one sexual partner for the rest of my life? What if they don’t satisfy me in that area? Will he manage to finance my life?” These are but a few questions young people seeking to enter marriage ask. But then Catholic Priest Fr Francis Mukosa has some good advice to give on this particular topic. Fr Mukosa advises that young people shouldn’t shun the institution of marriage because of negative experiences witnessed in the marriages of others. Instead, they should draw lessons from these experiences for their better tomorrow. Furthermore, Fr Mukosa advises that if marriage is entered...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.