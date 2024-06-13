MINISTER of Mines Paul Kabuswe says government has recognised that gold is a game changer that should contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. And Kabuswe has warned against using mercury to wash gold because it pollutes rivers. Speaking during the handover of artisanal mining licences in Rufunsa, Wednesday, Kabuswe said gold should contribute to the GDP of the country. “We as the Ministry of Mines and the new dawn government are saying gold is a game changer for us. We want to see gold adding value to the GDP of this country. I have been telling my team, the PS and directors, I have been saying that we as Zambians have been poor by thoughts because...



