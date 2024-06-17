GRAIN Traders Association of Zambia Spokesperson, Yotam Mkandawire, has urged government to import soya beans because its demand has increased on the local market. In a recent interview, Mkandiwere attributed the increased demand of soya beans to the entry of more crushers on the market. “Soya beans, it’s very little quantity that will come to the market also and if you look at the demand of soya beans, it’s quite huge now because there have been other crushers that have come into that market. The demand of soya beans has actually gone high but what is on the table is very little so there is this panic buying. The crushers are busy buying, they are trying to see if they...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.