FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has congratulated the Copper Princess on their qualification to the Dominican Republic FIFA World Cup which will take place this October. Zambia drew with Morocco 0-0 away in Berkane to qualify 3-1 on aggregate and book their ticket to the world’s biggest event at under-17 level. According to a statement issued by FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala, Kamanga said the team’s qualification was a resounding testament of the great strides made in the development of the women’s game. “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to congratulate the Under-17 Women National Team for qualifying to the Dominican Republic FIFA World Cup. On behalf of myself and the executive committee, I wish to salute the under-17 girls for...



