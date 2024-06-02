MATERO Local Court Magistrate Harriet Mulenga has urged parents to ensure that their children are mature enough for marriage before allowing them to marry. She has expressed concern over the rampant divorce cases she is presiding over at the Local Court. The magistrate says poverty should not compel parents to arrange marriages for their children. Magistrate Mulenga made this observation while presiding over a case where 30-year-old Febby Mutale from Chipata Ma Plot sought a divorce from her 32-year-old husband, Mathews Phiri. The Magistrate granted the divorce. “Marriages have become contracts because even us parents, we don’t wait until our children are matured. Mwana alina (the child is) 19 years, 16 years, you take them to marriage and by the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.