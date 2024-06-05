FDD president Edith Nawakwi and four others have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied charges of seditious practices. Last week, Nawakwi, civil rights activist Brebnar Changala, Lumezi Independent MP Munir Zulu, his Mfuwe counterpart Maureen Mabonga, and Christian Democratic Party president Dan Pule were arrested on allegations of hate speech and seditious practices before the state charged them with espionage. When the five appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Nawakwi’s case was allocated to Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, Zulu’s to Magistrate Faides Hamaundu, while Changala, Mabonga, and Pule’s matters were allocated to Magistrates Chibwili, Trevor Kasanda, and Sylvia Munyinya, respectively. Nawakwi is facing two counts of seditious practices. In count one, it is alleged that Nawakwi between May...



